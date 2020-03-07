No. 17-ranked S. Dakota women dismantle Omaha by 59

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Ciara Duffy scored 17 points and Monica Arens 16 and No. 17-ranked South Dakota gashed Omaha 99-40 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

The Coyotes (28-2) entered the tournament as the top seed having gone 16-0 in league play. South Dakota will play the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal game between No. 4-seed Oral Roberts and fifth-seeded Western Illinois. Omaha (7-23) was the No. 8 seed having won just two games in conference.

South Dakota never trailed. Duffy scored seven of the Coyotes’ first 16 points when her layup with 4:46 left in the first quarter made it 16-6. South Dakota outscored Omaha 15-3 to end the quarter for a 31-9 lead. Not until Sophie Johnson’s layup with 8:45 before intermission did the Mavericks reach double figures. The basket made it 34-11. The Coyotes led 64-18 at halftime having made 21 of 34 shots including 8 of 9 from 3-point range.

Ella Ogier led Omaha with 13 points and Mariah Murdie scored 10.

