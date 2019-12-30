No. 17 Gonzaga women rally to win WCC opener 62-57

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Jill Townsend scored 18 points and No. 17 Gonzaga rallied from a 20-point second-quarter deficit on Sunday to win its West Coast Conference opener 62-57 over Portland.

The Bulldogs, who trailed 34-14 in the opening minutes of the second quarter, outscored the Pilots 15-4 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead on a Katie Campbell 3-pointer with 3:19 to play.

Gonzaga trailed 37-24 at the half and 53-47 after three quarters. The teams traded baskets in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs reeled off 10 straight points. Campbell started the run with a pair of free throws and Townsend had a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 55-54 at the 3:57 mark. After Campbell’s 3, Jenn Wirth hit a jumper for a 59-55 lead.

Portland missed five shots and had seven turnovers before Haylee Andrews ended the drought that lasted seven minutes.

Wirth had 14 points and Campbell 12 for Gonzaga (13-1), which won its 10th straight to keep pace with the best start in school history. The Bulldogs have won 22 straight in the series it leads 54-26.

Kate Andersen had four 3-pointers and 20 points for the Pilots (7-5), who were picked to finish last in the league. Andrews had 18 points.

Portland made 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter to 4 of 16 for Gonzaga and led 26-12. Andersen opened the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers for a 32-12 lead.

