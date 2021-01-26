No. 17 Creighton shoots for season sweep of Seton Hall

No. 17 Creighton enjoyed its best shooting performance of the season in a rout of Seton Hall earlier this month.

Having regained their shooting form after a rough two-game stretch, the Bluejays look for another strong effort against the Pirates on Wednesday night in a Big East contest at Newark, N.J.

Creighton (11-4, 7-3 Big East) shot a blistering 59.6 percent from the field and went 13 of 24 from 3-point range in an 89-53 home win against Seton Hall on Jan. 6. The Pirates (9-6, 6-3) made just 33.3 percent overall, went 3 of 18 from deep and committed 17 turnovers in the lopsided loss.

“Every once in a while you get smacked down,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said after that defeat.

The Bluejays followed that up with a 54.4 percent shooting effort and 16 3-pointers in a 97-79 win over St. John’s. Creighton then struggled in its next two games, shooting just 21.7 percent (10 of 46) from behind the arc in four-point losses to Butler and Providence.

The Bluejays got back on track by shooting 51.1 percent from the field Saturday in a 74-66 home victory against then-No. 23 UConn.

“Control the controllables. You can’t control whether the ball goes in the basket,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “You just can’t. The best shooters in the world miss over half their shots. And sometimes you run into a game or a few games where some of your best shooters have those off nights on the same night. It happens once in a while.

“If we take the right shots over the course of 30 games, I think we’re going to win a lot more than we lose.”

Creighton’s leading scorer, Denzel Mahoney (15.4 points per game), produced 20 on Saturday against the Huskies, the third time in his last four games he put up 20-plus points.

Seton Hall has dropped two of its past three, starting with the loss to the Bluejays. The Pirates have been idle since a 76-74 loss at No. 3 Villanova on Jan. 19. They overcame a nine-point deficit with 7:21 left to pull level against the Wildcats but failed to convert in the final seconds.

“One thing about this team is our positivity,” senior Sandro Mamukelashvili, who averages team highs of 18.4 points and 7.0 rebounds, said, according to the New York Post. “I hate losing, but at the same time, I feel like we learned a lot from (the Villanova) game.

“We’re just showing everybody what we can do against teams when we battle.”

Mamukelashvili had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists against Villanova. He got off to a slow start versus Creighton earlier this month but finished with a team-high 14 points.

Damien Jefferson (13 points per game) led Creighton with 19 points in the first matchup against Seton Hall.

