NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Madi Williams had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists and No. 15 Oklahoma made 14 3-pointers in a 97-74 victory over SMU on Friday.

Williams was 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 3 from distance, to reach 20-plus points for the 31st time in her career. Williams was one of six Sooners with at least two made 3-pointers.

Aubrey Joens scored 13 points, Skylar Vann had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Nevaeh Tot had 12 points and seven assists for Oklahoma (2-0), which shot 52.3% overall. Joens made three 3-pointers and went over 100 for her career.

Oklahoma took a double-digit lead with 8:51 left in the second quarter and it didn’t drop below eight points the rest of the way. The Sooners used a 17-7 run to start the fourth quarter to pull away.

Chantae Embry scored 20 points and Jasmine Smith added 19 points for SMU (1-1). Savannah Wilkinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sooners play at BYU on Tuesday, followed by Utah on Wednesday.

—

