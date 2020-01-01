No. 14 Michigan State focusing on big men vs. Illinois

Michigan State and Illinois are looking to get better in specific areas as they resume Big Ten Conference play Thursday in East Lansing, Mich.

For the 14th-ranked Spartans (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), the focus is on the play of their big men. After a 33-point win over Western Michigan to close out nonconference play, coach Tom Izzo lamented the effort of his frontcourt in the final minutes of a game Michigan State led by 45.

“I was very, very, very disappointed in the last five minutes,” Izzo said.

Much of that ire was directed at everyone other than junior Xavier Tillman. For the likes of sophomores Marcus Bingham Jr. and Thomas Kithier, as well as freshmen Malik Hall and Julius Marble, it served as a notice that things needed to change.

And once Michigan State hit the practice floor, the shift began.

“There’s expectations here, and the expectations are effort-related things,” Izzo said. “Missed shots, make stupid fouls, even forget a play, but not effort-related things, and that’s what I thought we had and I wanted to nip that in the bud.

“We got some things, I think, straightened out and had a good practice.”

The long-term results will be important, but as the Spartans get set to take on Illinois (9-4, 1-1), it’s even more critical because of the effectiveness of the Fighting Illini’s two big men.

At 7-foot and 290 pounds, Kofi Cockburn is averaging 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game and has been named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week five times. He scored a career-high 26 points in a victory over North Carolina A&T on Sunday, making 11 of 16 shots. Cockburn’s running mate is the 6-9, 235-pound sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and he’s scoring 8.5 points a game while grabbing an average of 5.3 rebounds.

“We’re going to try to move him around,” Izzo said of Cockburn. “But the guy has done a very good job. … And you have a guy like Giorgi, who was really so good last year, and now this guy’s kind of taken over some and now they’ve got two monsters.”

The two monsters have played well, but as Illinois entered its final nonconference game against North Carolina A&T, coach Brad Underwood was looking for his offense to start sharing the ball.

In a loss to Missouri just before Christmas, the Illini managed just four assists. Against North Carolina A&T, they had 22 assists with Bezhanishvili dishing out five. The Illini are hoping it’s a sign of things to come as they attempt to contend in the Big Ten.

“I was really pleased with the offense,” Underwood said after the North Carolina A&T win. “We lifted each other up. We made the right plays, and offense is fun when you do that.

“We turned down some good shots to get to some great ones. We’re not a selfish team. When we get in trouble and don’t have assists, it’s guys trying to make plays themselves. … That was fun to watch and our bench is going crazy because they know they made the extra pass and got open in the corner.”

