UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Emily Ryan had 16 points in a balanced Iowa State attack and missed a triple-double by a rebound and the No. 14 Cyclones defeated No. 25 Villanova 74-62 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday.

Ashley Joens had 17 points and 10 rebounds as she became in the leader in games played for the Cyclones (8-2) with 136. Ryan finished with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Stephanie Soares also had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Denae Fritz had a career-high 13 points and Lexi Donarski scored 10.

Iowa State was 10 of 20 from 3-point range behind Fritz’s 3-for-3 effort. The Cyclones made 14 of 17 from the foul line and had a 52-27 rebound advantage.

Maddy Siegrist led Villanova (9-3) with 32 points, going 12 of 13 from the foul line, and 12 rebounds. It was her fourth 30-point game of the season and fifth double-double, giving her 21 30-point games and 42 double-doubles in her career.

Siegrist was 9-of-22 shooting and Lucy Olsen, who added 14 points, was 5 of 12 but the rest of the Wildcats made 7 of 28. Villanova was 15 of 17 from the foul line and forced 19 turnovers.

The Cyclones went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and kept Villanova off balance on the other end to take a 42-23 lead at the half. The Wildcats shot 30% with three 3s and didn’t get to the foul line.

Joens had a pair of 3-pointers as Iowa State spanned the first and second quarter with an 11-0 run to go up 26-12. Joens and Donarski hit consecutive 3s in the middle of the quarter and than ignited a 13-2 run that made it 42-21.

Halfway through the third quarter, Iowa State had failed to score, missing its first five shots and tossing the ball away seven times but the cold-shooting Wildcats couldn’t get the deficit to single digits.

Villanova will wrap up Big 5 play against La Salle on Wednesday, entering the game unbeaten against its three other Philadelphia rivals. Iowa hosts Drake on Thursday.

