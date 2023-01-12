BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Taylor Soule scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat Louisville 81-79 on Thursday night.

The game featured 17 ties and 13 lead changes with Virginia Tech holding a 17:47 to 11:55 edge in time of possession. Neither team led by double-digits and the largest lead of the fourth quarter was Louisville at 70-65 with 5:33 left.

Morgan Jones completed a three-point play with 2:58 left to give Louisville a four-point lead but the Cardinals only made one more field goal the rest of the way. Virginia Tech took advantage as Kayana Traylor and Georgia Amoore each made a 3-pointer for a two-point lead and the Hokies didn’t trail again.

Traylor finished with 17 points and Amoore added 13 points and eight assists for Virginia Tech (14-3, 9-1 ACC).

Hailey Van Lith scored 29 points, Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds for Louisville (13-6, 5-3). Van Lith and Jones combined for over half of Louisville’s field goal makes and attempts. Van Lith was 10 of 26, Jones 7 of 11 and the Cardinals 31 of 61.

Virginia Tech has a weeklong break before playing at Pittsburgh on Jan. 19.

