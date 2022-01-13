UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Naz Hillmon had 21 points, Leigha Brown scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half and No. 11 Michigan beat Penn State 74-57 on Thursday night for its sixth straight win in the series.

The game featured two of the Big Ten’s four 20-point scorers as Hillmon entered averaging 20 points and Penn State’s Makenna Marisa 21.7.

Hillmon was 7 of 14 from the field and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line, while Marisa was held to 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting. Hillmon made two free throws midway through the third quarter for a 20-point lead to put her into double figures for the 27th straight game.

Maddie Nolan had 15 points and Emily Kiser added 13 for Michigan (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten), which plays at No. 8 Maryland on Sunday.

Leilani Kapinus also scored 17 points for Penn State (7-7, 1-3) and Ali Brigham added 11.

Michigan scored the opening 10 points of the game and led 39-27 at halftime. Penn State was just 2 of 12 from distance in the half, but forced Michigan into 11 turnovers, scoring nine points.

Penn State missed six straight shots in the second quarter as well as the third. The Lady Lions went on 13-3 run in the fourth to get within 62-52, but Hillmon scored the next five points to keep a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

