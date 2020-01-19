No. 10 Kentucky holds off Arkansas after Calipari ejection

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for a 73-66 victory Saturday.

Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 10 boards.

Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas (14-3, 3-2), which has dropped nine straight in the series. Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points.

The game was tied at 44 with 8:19 left in the second half when Calipari became upset after forward EJ Montgomery was whistled for an offensive foul for an illegal screen. He received two technical fouls as the crowd cheered wildly.

Jones then made three free throws to give the Razorbacks their first lead since the opening minutes. But the Wildcats stepped up their defensive effort and put together a 17-2 run.

Quickley made a 3-pointer and Keion Brooks Jr. scored to make it 61-49 with 2:44 left.

Arkansas shot just 33.3% (19 for 57) from the field. Isaiah Joe went 3 for 11 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Led by Richards, the Wildcats showed off their balance. Tyrese Maxey had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, and Brooks finished with 10 points and seven boards.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks played just seven players, and the lack of depth hurt in the second half.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts Georgia on Tuesday.

Arkansas visits Mississippi State on Wednesday.