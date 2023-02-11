PHILADELPHIA (AP)Josh Nickelberry’s 21 points off of the bench helped lead La Salle to an 86-72 victory over UMass on Saturday.

Nickelberry was 7 of 12 shooting, making 7 of 11 from distance, for the Explorers (12-13, 6-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalil Brantley scored 17 points and added four steals. Daeshon Shepherd finished with 13 points.

The Minutemen (13-12, 4-9) were led in scoring by T.J. Weeks, who finished with 16 points. Matt Cross added 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for UMass. RJ Luis also had 10 points.

Nickelberry scored nine points in the first half and La Salle went into the break trailing 35-33. La Salle turned a three-point second-half advantage into a 13-point lead with a 12-2 run that made it 78-65 with 3:22 left in the half. Shepherd scored 13 second-half points in the win.

