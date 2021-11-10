Nicholls slips past Northern Iowa 62-58 in season opener

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Ty Gordon registered 19 points as Nicholls narrowly defeated Northern Iowa 62-58 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Devante Carter had 12 points for Nicholls. Pierce Spencer added 2 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin Phyfe had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers. Tywhon Pickford added 13 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com