Niagara beats Marist 56-54, advances to MAAC quarterfinals

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Raheem Solomon scored the game-winning layup with 3 seconds left and sixth-seeded Niagara beat No. 11 Marist 56-54 in Tuesday night’s first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Purple Eagles (12-20) play No. 3 Rider in Thursday night’s quarterfinals.

Marist’s Jordan Jones tied it at 54 with a jumper with 32 seconds to go, but Solomon hit the game-winner on Niagara’s next possession after Marcus Hammond drove the lane and dished him an assist after drawing three defenders. An attempted 3-pointer at the buzzer by Marist’s Michael Cubbage missed.

Hammond scored 20 points for his 10th 20-point game of the season and made three assists. Solomon finished with 14 points and three steals.

Jordan Jones and Tyler Saint-Furcy scored 11 points apiece for the Red Foxes (7-23). Cubbage scored 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.