NEW ORLEANS (AP)K’mani Doughty had 20 points in New Orleans’ 87-84 win against IUPUI on Thursday.

Doughty also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Privateers (2-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and three steals.

Bryce Monroe led the Jaguars (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, seven assists and three steals. IUPUI also got 16 points from Jlynn Counter. In addition, Chris Osten finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

