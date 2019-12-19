New Mexico St. beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 65-40

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Ivan Aurrecoechea had 19 points and nine rebounds and Jabari Rice added 17 points as New Mexico State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-40 on Wednesday night.

Trevelin Queen added 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (7-6).

Arkansas-Pine Bluff totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low.

Markedric Bell, Marquell Carter and Dequan Morris all had eight points for the Golden Lions (1-9).

New Mexico State takes on Mississippi St. in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at North Texas on Saturday.

