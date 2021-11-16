Nembhard, Hawkins lead Creighton past Nebraska 77-69

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Freshman Ryan Nembhard scored 22 points, Ryan Hawkins had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Creighton defeated Nebraska 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Alex O’Connell had 13 points and nine rebounds and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bluejays. Nembhard and Hawkins each had five assists.

Kobe Webster had 20 points off the bench and C.J. Wilcher 15 points, also as a reserveoff the bench, for Nebraska (1-2). Freshman Bryce McGowens, who scored 29 points last time out, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Creighton (3-0) had a 68-61 lead with just under four minutes to play before Hawkins hit a pair of 3-pointers for a 74-62 lead with 1:29 remaining.

Creighton led 29-10 midway through the first half before Nebraska closed to within 40-36 at the break.

The game was part of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the Big Ten and Big East conferences.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25