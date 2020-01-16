Nelson’s 3 at the buzzer puts American past Bucknell 61-60

NCAA Basketball
WASHINGTON (AP)Connor Nelson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put American over Bucknell 61-60 on Wednesday night.

The teams were tied 27-all at the break and battled throughout the second half. American trailed 60-58 with seconds to go when Nelson drained the winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Jamir Harris led the Eagles (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League) with 14 points, Nelson added 13 points and six rebounds.

John Meeks had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (7-11, 3-2). Walter Ellis added 12 points. Avi Toomer had six rebounds.

American matches up against Holy Cross at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Lehigh at home on Saturday.

