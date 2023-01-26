WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Anders Nelson scored 27 points as William & Mary beat Stony Brook 77-74 on Thursday night.

Nelson had five rebounds for the Tribe (9-13, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Gabe Dorsey scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Noah Collier shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Frankie Policelli finished with 25 points for the Seawolves (7-14, 3-5). Keenan Fitzmorris added 12 points for Stony Brook. Tanahj Pettway also had 12 points.

