ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Anders Nelson had 20 points as St. Thomas (MN) ended its seven-game home losing streak, easily defeating Nebraska Omaha 95-74 on Saturday night.

Riley Miller had 17 points for St. Thomas (10-20, 4-14 Summit League). Kevin Cunningham added 14 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Sam’i Roe had 15 points for the Mavericks (5-24, 4-14). Frankie Fidler added 14 points. Akol Arop had 10 points.

—

—

