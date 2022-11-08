RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jason Nelson’s 13 points helped Richmond defeat VMI 69-48 to open the season on Monday night.

Nelson shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 8 from the free throw line for the Spiders. Tyler Burton added 12 points while shooting 4 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow was 3 of 6 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Sean Conway finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Keydets. VMI also got 10 points from Devin Butler. Asher Woods also had eight points.

