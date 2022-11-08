WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Tyler Nelson had 16 points in Navy’s 74-59 victory against William & Mary in a season opener on Monday night.

Nelson shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder added 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had nine rebounds. Daniel Deaver shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Tribe were led in scoring by Noah Collier, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Ben Wight added 12 points and eight rebounds for William & Mary. In addition, Gabe Dorsey finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Navy’s next game is Friday against Princeton at home, while William & Mary hosts Mid-Atlantic Christian on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.