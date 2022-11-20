Nebraska looks to rebound from a lopsided loss when it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhuskers (2-1) recorded double-digit wins on their home court to start the season before dropping a 70-50 decision against St. John’s on Thursday in New York.

“Just a tough game. Certainly a tough half,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said, per Omaha.com. “We showed a lot of grit and a lot of fight in that first half. We were all over the place, we were first to the floor, and then the second half they flipped the script.”

Keisei Tominaga chipped in 15 points off the bench to lead Nebraska, although he was the lone player on the team to reach double-digit scoring. He is averaging 11.3 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting from the floor, including 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Cornhuskers, as a team however, struggled with their shooting on Thursday. They shot 29.7 percent from the floor and committed 17 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Red Storm.

“It’s a tough night for sure. We’ll go back, learn from it and can’t let this affect the next one,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve got a tough team coming in on Sunday and need to bounce back with a great effort.”

North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel was limited to just six points on four shots from the floor and had eight turnovers. He averages team-leading totals in points (15.3) and assists (3.3) while contributing 6.7 rebounds, trailing only SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel (7.7) and Alabama transfer Juwan Gary (7.7).

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5) enters Sunday’s clash on a four-game losing streak.

Shaun Doss Jr. made 10 foul shots and finished with 16 points in the Golden Lions’ 67-58 setback at Cleveland State on Friday.

Chris Greene, who spent the previous two seasons with the Vikings, highlighted his 14-point performance with three 3-pointers. Unfortunately for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the team shot 4 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Ismael Plet collected 12 points and 12 rebounds — including nine on the offensive glass — for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

