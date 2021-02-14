Ndefo scores 20 to lift Saint Peter’s past Fairfield 66-49

WACO, Texas (AP)NaLyssa Smith put No. 7 Baylor ahead to stay with a nifty score off the opening tipoff. The standout forward went on to lead her team in scoring again, and had quite a defensive performance against the best player for Texas.

Smith finished with 14 points, while Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, and the Big 12-leading Lady Bears won 60-35 on Sunday, holding Texas to its second-fewest points ever in a game.