SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)KC Ndefo had 17 points in Seton Hall’s 82-55 victory against Lincoln (Pa,) on Wednesday night.

Ndefo also had seven rebounds and six blocks for the Pirates (5-4). Tyrese Samuel scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds. Al-Amir Dawes shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.

The Lions were led by Korey Williams, who recorded 15 points and four steals. Ethan Garita added 10 points. In addition, Peter Sorber finished with seven points.

Seton Hall entered halftime up 34-29.

