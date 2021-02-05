NC State aims to get back on track vs. Boston College

North Carolina State and Boston College have followed similar paths to Saturday afternoon’s matchup in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

They’d both like to find an alternate route.

“This is an unusual year,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. “We’re going to go through ups and downs. We’ve still got a lot of basketball to play, and we’re still going to have some situations.”

Boston College (3-10, 1-6 ACC) hasn’t played in three weeks because of coronavirus pauses. NC State (7-7, 3-6) had a break last month as well.

Each team won just one January game.

“We’ve just got to figure out how to capitalize on our situation,” Keatts said. “I’m blessed that our guys are able to play games. We’re getting better, but I’ve got some young guards that need experience.”

Boston College last played Jan. 16. The first part of the pause resulted from its coronavirus issues and then Tuesday night’s postponement was related to similar problems with Florida State. So that was five games in a row wiped out for the Eagles.

“It’s a unique situation that we just have to muddle through,” Boston College coach Jim Christian said earlier in the week.

Five Boston walk-ons were tagged for potential playing time if the Florida State game had been contested. The Eagles might have been limited to four scholarship players.

“My job is to get these guys ready,” Christian said, noting instructions on implementing the team’s basic offense and defense were part of the lessons.

NC State challenged No. 14 Virginia on Wednesday night, leading in the last seven minutes before falling 64-57. Jericole Hellems followed up a 24-point performance in a 76-73 setback at Syracuse on Sunday with 23 against the Cavaliers.

D.J. Funderburk was back in action for NC State after sitting out last weekend versus the Orange because of “university policies.” He scored nine second-half points as the Wolfpack rallied against Virginia, then was on the sideline for a late-game stretch.

“Obviously D.J. had scored, but I also wanted a guy that could be able to stop them from scoring,” Keatts said of that decision.

Hellems has been extra productive in the two games since team scoring leader Devon Daniels sustained a season-ending knee injury.

“He’s playing like a guy that’s been in the program for three years,” Keatts said. “He’s gotten better. He works at it.”

The teams closed 2020 by playing each other, with NC State winning 79-76 at home Dec. 30.

Funderburk posted 21 points and Hellems had 20 in that game. Boston College used eight players that day.

