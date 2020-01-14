Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Noem to deliver South Dakota’s State of the State Address

NC Central beats Md.-Eastern Shore 69-64 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Jordan Perkins scored four of his 10 points in overtime and North Carolina Central beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 69-64 on Monday night, snapping its 11-game road losing streak.

Jibri Blount scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles (6-11, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who outscored the Hawks 10-5 in OT. Nicolas Fennell added 13 points and Perkins had nine of the Eagles’ 14 assists.

AJ Cheeseman scored 19 points and had seven rebounds for the Hawks (2-16, 1-2), who trailed 28-25 at halftime. Ahmad Frost added 11 points and his layup tied it at 59 at the end of regulation. Gabriel Gyamfi had eight rebounds.

NC Central plays Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday. Maryland Eastern Shore plays Norfolk State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.