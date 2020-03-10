Navy fires Stefanie Pemper as women’s basketball coach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Navy has fired women’s basketball coach Stefanie Pemper following a 12-year run that finished with two straight losing seasons.

Pemper is the winningest coach in the history of the program. She went 214-164 and took the Midshipmen to the NCAA Tournament in three straight seasons, beginning in 2011.

But Navy had a combined 17-42 record over the last two years, including a 7-29 mark in the Patriot League.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk announced Pemper’s dismissal on Tuesday.

After successive third-place finishes in the Patriot League in her first two seasons, Pemper guided the Midshipmen to the league title in each of the next three years. She also took Navy to the WNIT postseason tournament in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

She was named Patriot League coach of year in 2011 and 2014.

