INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Marques Warrick had 19 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 57-43 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament on Monday night.

Adrian Nelson had nine rebounds for Northern Kentucky (20-11).

Purdue Fort Wayne scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jarred Godfrey had 11 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (21-11). Ra Kpedi added seven rebounds.

Jalon Pipkins, who was second on the Mastodons in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to only 6 points (2 of 10).

