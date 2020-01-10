N. Florida’s balanced attack propels it past FGCU 89-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)J.T. Escobar scored 20 points on five 3-pointers and North Florida’s starting five all recorded double-digit point totals in an 89-74 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 19, Carter Hendricksen 18, Garrett Sams 12 and Wajid Aminu 11.

The Ospreys (9-8, 2-0 Atlantic Sun) were 30-of-60 shooting, including 16 of 31 from 3 and distributed 17 assists.

Justus Rainwater’s 3 brought FGCU within 28-24 with 7:38 before halftime before the Ospreys closed the half outscoring the Eagles 14-7 before intermission. North Florida led by double figures for the remainder and led 84-64 on John Endicott’s layup with 2:25 left.

North Florida has won three straight after a three-game losing skid.

Caleb Catto led FGCU with 16 points, Rainwater and Zach Scott each scored 11 and Jalen Warren 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.