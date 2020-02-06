N. Dakota St. stays atop Summit beating Omaha 86-78

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points as North Dakota State topped Nebraska Omaha 86-78 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.

Tyson Ward added 22 points with nine rebounds and Jared Samuelson scored 16 for the Bison (17-7, 8-2 Summit League), who remain in a first-place tie with idle South Dakota State (17-8, 8-2).

Rocky Kreuser chipped in added 10 points and eight rebounds.

KJ Robinson had 20 points for the Mavericks (12-12, 5-4). Marlon Ruffin scored 17 and Matt Pile 15.

JT Gibson, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Mavericks, made just 3 of 15.

North Dakota State plays Oral Roberts at home on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha takes on South Dakota State on the road on Saturday.

