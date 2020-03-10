N. Dakota advances to Summit final after 73-56 win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Kienan Walter scored 20 points with nine rebounds and sixth-seeded North Dakota beat No. 7 Purdue Fort Wayne 73-56 in Monday night’s Summit League Conference tournament semifinal.

The Fighting Hawks (15-17) face No. 1 North Dakota State in Tuesday’s championship game.

Marlon Stewart had 15 points, scoring in double figures for his 25th straight game to set a North Dakota Division I record. Filip Rebraca scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 10 points.

Matt Holba scored 17 points for the Mastodons (14-19), Jarred Godfrey added 13 and Dylan Carl had 10.

