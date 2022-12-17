LAS VEGAS (AP)Marcus Watson scored 24 points as N.C. A&T beat Texas Southern 67-66 in overtime on Saturday night in Chris Paul’s HBCU Challenge.

Watson also added 13 rebounds for the Aggies (5-5). Kam Woods scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 20, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Demetric Horton recorded 14 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

The Tigers (2-8) were led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who posted 21 points and 18 rebounds. PJ Henry added 18 points and four assists for Texas Southern. In addition, John Walker III had 16 points and two blocks.

