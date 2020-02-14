Muszynski leads Belmont to 5th straight win, 74-51

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Nick Muszynski scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists as Belmont rolled past Tennessee State 74-51 on Thursday night, notching a fifth-straight win.

Grayson Murphy added 12 points, six assists and five steals for Belmont (19-7, 10-3 Ohio Valley Conference), while Adam Kunkel added 11 points. Tyler Scanlon had eight points and five assists.

The Bruins forced a season-high 23 turnovers, turning them into 24 points.

Tennessee State scored a season-low 23 points in the second half, shooting 32% (9-for-28) and making 12 turnovers.

Michael Littlejohn had 14 points for the Tigers (15-11, 7-6). Mark Freeman added 11 points and seven rebounds. Wesley Harris had seven rebounds.

Belmont faces Jacksonville State at home on Saturday. Tennessee State plays Tennessee Tech at home on Saturday.

