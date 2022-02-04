NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Nick Muszynski had 24 points as Belmont romped past Tennessee State 88-61 on Thursday night.

Muszynski shot 9 for 10 from the floor. He added four assists.

JaCobi Wood had 17 points for Belmont (18-5, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Ben Sheppard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Grayson Murphy had six assists and six steals.

Shakem Johnson had 11 points for the Tigers (9-14, 4-7). Carlos Marshall Jr. added 10 points. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 10 points.

