Murray’s 25 points spark Iowa in 89-57 romp past Kansas City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Keegan Murray scored a second straight career-high, putting up 25 points to lead Iowa in an 89-57 romp past Kansas City on Friday night.

The sophomore, who scored 24 points in the season opener against Longwood, scored 14 of his points in the first eight minutes of the second half to break the game open.

The Hawkeyes scored the final 10 points of the first half and held a 37-23 advantage at intermission. After Anderson Kopp opened the second half with a 3-pointer to pull Kansas City within 11 points, Murray sparked an 11-2 run with seven points of his own that put Iowa up by 20.

Murray hit 9 of 15 from the field and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He collected three steals and grabbed four rebounds. Iowa’s all-time leading three-point shooter, Jordan Bohannon, came into the game four treys shy of tying the Big Ten record (374). He hit 3 of 5 beyond the arc and finished with 13 points. Filip Rebraca grabbed 13 rebounds.

Anderson Kopp scored 11 points to lead Kansas City, the only player to reach double-figure scoring for the Roos (0-2).

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25