MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Jacobi Wood’s scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and helped Murray State defeat Chicago State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

Wood was 8 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Racers (6-4). Damiree Burns scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds.

The Cougars (3-9) were led in scoring by Jahsean Corbett, who finished with 25 points. DeShawn Jean-Charles added 12 points for Chicago State. Elijah Weaver also had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Burns scored 10 points in the first half and Murray State went into halftime trailing 42-27.

