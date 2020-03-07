Murray St. advances to OVC title game beating Austin Peay

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Tevin Brown scored 24 points and KJ Williams had a double-double and Murray State beat Austin Peay 73-61 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday.

The Racers (23-8) play conference top-seed Belmont on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Murray State entered the tournament as the second seed.

Williams scored 15 with 11 rebounds, Chico Carter Jr. scored 10 and Devin Gilmore grabbed 10 rebounds.

OVC Player of the Year Terry Taylor led Austin Peay (21-12) with 27 points and 14 rebounds and Jordyn Adams scored 13.

After Taylor hit a 3-pointer to give the Governors a 44-43 lead with 12:49 remaining, Carter hit a jump shot and Brown sank three free throws and Murray State gradually begin to distance itself. Taylor’s 3-point play reduced Austin Peay’s deficit to 57-51 with 4:33 to go but it never got closer.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.