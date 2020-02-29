Murkey scores 33 to lead Denver past W. Illinois 69-63

DENVER (AP)Ade Murkey had 33 points as Denver defeated Western Illinois 69-63 on Saturday.

Murkey shot 14 for 15 from the line. He added seven rebounds.

Tristan Green had eight rebounds for Denver (7-23, 3-13 Summit League). Taelyr Gatlin added seven rebounds.

Ben Pyle had 14 points for the Leathernecks (5-21, 2-14), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Zion Young added 14 points and six rebounds. Kobe Webster had 12 points.

The Pioneers leveled the season series against the Leathernecks with the win. Western Illinois defeated Denver 86-80 on Jan. 11.

