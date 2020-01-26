Munoz scores 27 to carry Longwood past High Point 72-62

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Juan Munoz went 12 for 12 from the foul line and scored a career-high 27 points as Longwood defeated High Point 72-62 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.

JaShaun Smith added 15 points for Longwood (7-14, 2-6 Big South Conference), which knocked down 11 3-pointers, the fourth time in six games to have double-figure makes. Munoz had five triples. Jordan Cintron added eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 18 points for the Panthers (5-16, 2-6) and Eric Coleman Jr. added 10 points.

The game was tied at 49 near the midpoint of the second half and it was just 55-53 for Longwood after High Point’s Jamal Wright hit a 3-pointer at the 8:37 mark. From there Longwood went 2 for 8 but was 12 of 13 from the foul line while the Panthers were 2 of 12 and 7 of 9 from the line.

