Munoz leads Longwood over Charleston Southern 74-56

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Juan Munoz had 17 points off the bench to lift Longwood to a 74-56 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

JaShaun Smith had 15 points for Longwood (6-10, 1-2 Big South Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Jaylon Wilson added 10 points. DeShaun Wade had 10 points for the visiting team.

Deontaye Buskey tied a career high with 20 points and had five steals for the Buccaneers (7-8, 1-2). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 5 points and 13 rebounds. Duncan LeXander had eight rebounds.

Dontrell Shuler, who led the Buccaneers in scoring heading into the matchup with 19 points per game, was held to 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Longwood plays Hampton on the road on Saturday. Charleston Southern plays UNC-Asheville at home on Saturday.

