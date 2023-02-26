LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Jalen Benjamin scored 15 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Rider 63-58 on Sunday.

Benjamin was 6 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Mountaineers (11-19, 7-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dakota Leffew scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Malik Jefferson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Mervin James finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Broncs (15-12, 12-6). Tariq Ingraham added 11 points and six rebounds for Rider. Dwight Murray Jr. also had nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.