KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Jamir Moultrie had a career-high 23 points as Kennesaw State rolled past Toccoa Falls 108-51 on Thursday night. Chris Youngblood added 22 points for the Owls. Youngblood also had six rebounds and five steals.

Spencer Rodgers had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Kennesaw State (5-8). Kasen Jennings added 13 points.

Kennesaw State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Kennesaw State registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 30 assists.

Kennesaw State dominated the first half and led 43-24 at halftime. The Owls’ 65 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Luke Hartenburg had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com