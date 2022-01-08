DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Tra’Michael Moton sank a jumper with 1 second remaining in the game on his way to a career-high 24 points to lift Grambling to a 68-66 victory over Bethune-Cookman in Southwestern Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Cameron Christon had 10 points for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1), who snapped a six-game losing streak. A’mari McCray and Terrion Randolph both grabbed added eight rebounds.

Joe French scored a career-high 31 points for the Wildcats (3-11, 1-1). Dylan Robertson added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Kevin Davis had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Marcus Garrett, the Wildcats’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 9.0 points per game, was held to three points on 1-of-14 shooting.

