Mosley carries Missouri State over Evansville 68-58

NCAA Basketball
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Isiaih Mosley had a season-high 23 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 68-58 on Saturday.

Keandre Cook had 19 points for Missouri State (9-10, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 12 points.

K.J. Riley had 21 points for the Purple Aces (9-10, 0-6), whose losing streak reached six games.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Missouri State defeated Evansville 65-52 on Dec. 31. Missouri State matches up against Valparaiso at home on Thursday. Evansville matches up against Drake at home on Wednesday.

