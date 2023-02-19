HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse’s 24 points helped James Madison defeat Louisiana 74-68 on Saturday night.

Morse shot 8 for 15 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Dukes (20-9, 11-5 Sun Belt Conference). Mezie Offurum scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Terrence Edwards added 12 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (21-7, 11-5) were led by Jordan Brown, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Dalcourt added 13 points for Louisiana. In addition, Greg Williams Jr. had 12 points.

Louisiana and James Madison are tied for third place in the Sun Belt.

