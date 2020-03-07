Morgan scores 20, C. Michigan breaks 9-game skid 85-68

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Dallas Morgan scored 20 points, leading five into double figure scoring and Central Michigan broke a nine-game losing streak, defeating Western Michigan 85-68 Friday night in a regular season finale.

Morgan was 4-for-9 shooting beyond the 3-point arc. Rob Montgomery and David Dileo each added 16 points, DiLeo also draining four 3-pointers and grabbing eight rebounds. Travon Broadway Jr. added 12 points and Devontae Lane 10 with four assists.

The Chippewas (14-17, 7-11 Mid-American Conference) improved their field-goal shooting from 31% in the first half to 58% in the second and sank 11 from distance to just four for Western Michigan (13-18, 6-12).

Michael Flowers led the Broncos with 17 points and Brandon Johnson added 15 with nine rebounds. Johnson, a redshirt junior, is now three points shy of scoring 1,000 career.

