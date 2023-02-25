MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Jake Wolfe had 17 points in Morehead State’s 72-58 win over UT Martin in the regular season finale for both schools on Saturday.

Wolfe was 5 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (21-10, 14-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alex Gross scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 17 rebounds and seven blocks. Drew Thelwell recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jordan Sears led the Skyhawks (18-13, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Chris Nix added 10 points for UT Martin. In addition, Rifen Miguel had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.