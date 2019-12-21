Morales scores 21 to carry Wagner past Army 82-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Alex Morales had a season-high 21 points as Wagner easily defeated Army 82-62 on Saturday.

Curtis Cobb III had 18 points and eight rebounds for Wagner (3-7), which broke its four-game losing streak. Chase Freeman added 14 points.

Alex King had 15 points for the Black Knights (5-6). Lonnie Grayson added 12 points. Josh Caldwell had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wagner plays Fairfield at home next Saturday. Army faces Bucknell on the road next Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.