FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Omari Moore scored 29 points as San Jose State beat Colorado State 78-70 on Saturday night.

Moore also had six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West). Tibet Gorener scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Alvaro Cardenas Torre recorded 12 points.

Isaiah Stevens finished with 24 points and 10 assists for the Rams (8-7, 0-2). Patrick Cartier added 12 points for Colorado State. John Tonje had 10 points and two steals.

Moore scored 14 points in the first half and San Jose State went into the break trailing 36-33. Moore’s 15-point second half helped San Jose State finish off the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.