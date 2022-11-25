SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP)Isaiah Moore scored 21 points as South Alabama beat Evansville 78-67 in the Hostilo Hoops Community Challenge on Friday night.

Moore also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the Jaguars (2-3). Kevin Samuel added 16 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Owen White recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Blaise Beauchamp finished with 18 points for the Purple Aces (1-5). Kenny Strawbridge added 14 points and four assists, while Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11.

South Alabama entered halftime tied with Evansville 37-37. Moore paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.