STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Tai Strickland scored with 1.8 seconds left and Tyren Moore scored 13 points as Georgia Southern beat Campbell 54-53 on Saturday.

Moore was 5 of 15 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) for the Eagles (7-5). Jalen Finch scored 12 points and added four steals. Andrei Savrasov recorded nine points and was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).

Joshua Lusane led the Fighting Camels (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Anthony Dell’Orso added 14 points and two steals for Campbell. Gediminas Mokseckas also had eight points.

